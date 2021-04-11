Board to meet in person Monday
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the County Department of Social Services in Beaufort. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom at carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/89362670163?pwd=TzJHcnQ5aTBVVXZRRmdNcWtPRUpuQT09.
The meeting will include a presentation of the 2021-22 fiscal budget requests for DSS and the County Health Department and acceptance of $209,913 in federal funds for the COVID-19 vaccination program and $556,415 in federal funds for infectious disease detection activities.
CCC trustees to meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the college’s Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center. Items on the agenda include a check presentation from Kurtis Chevrolet, introduction of new maintenance employees, a business office overview, reports from various committees and a closed session to discuss a board self-assessment, a contractual matter and a presidential evaluation. No action is expected in open session following.
Beaufort panel to meet Monday
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings and consider a number of items when it meets virtually Monday.
The panel meets via Zoom at 6 p.m. To join, visit zoom.us/j/91612696127?pwd=b092UDhlUDVKVDlMTG42cmlRampmdz09.
The first of the two hearings is for a text amendment to the Land Development Ordinance making a language change regarding special-use permits. The second is a request to modify the existing planned unit development, or PUD, for the Beau Coast subdivision.
Several other items are before the board regarding Beau Coast, as well, including final plat approval for phase five and preliminary plat approval for phase one of Beaufort East Village, the sister development.
Commissioners will also consider a draft document for assembly of the harbor and waterways master plan advisory committee, an annual increase to the residential solid waste fee and a budget amendment to cover the cost of a new HVAC for the public works wood shop. The board will also convene in closed session to consult with the town attorney on an unspecified matter.
IB board to meet Wednesday
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. The meeting is open to the public, and social distancing restrictions will be in effect.
PKS panel to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle and online via Zoom. Interested participants may join the meeting online; a link will be provided on the town website, townofpks.com.
