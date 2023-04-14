MOREHEAD CITY - Cancer patients receiving care at the highly regarded Raab Cancer Clinic, part of Carteret Health Care, were caught by surprise this week when they learned from rumors and social media postings that Dr. Luis Cuervo, an internal medicine specialist, was no longer practicing at the clinic.
The News-Times started receiving calls late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning about this change to determine its credibility. After contacting the hospital staff, a text was sent late Thursday morning to the newspaper publisher stating, “Dr. Cuervo has made the decision to resign to pursue other opportunities.” The statement continues, “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
No explanation regarding this change was offered, nor until inquiries were made by the News-Times, had there been any public announcement.
Dr. Cuervo’s departure occurred sometime at the end of last week. According to an email from the hospital’s public information officer, “Dr. Cuervo’s patients will be receiving written notification of Dr. Cuervo’s resignation. Patients who are scheduled prior to receiving the letter are being notified by phone or in in person based on their appointment time.”
The hospital notice also explained that the remaining providers, Dr. James Loynes, Melanie Patterson, NP, and Marc Shuler, NP, will be offering Dr. Cuervo's patients appointments should the patient choose to remain with Carteret Health Care's Cancer Center.
Dr. Cuervo has worked for the hospital as part of the Raab Cancer Clinic for over 12 years and was recognized as the Doctor of the Year by the hospital in 2021. According to biographical information posted on the internet, he graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas in 2006, specializing in hematology/oncology. A review of the Carteret Health Care website no longer shows any information about Dr. Cuervo’s association with the hospital.
