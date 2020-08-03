MOREHEAD CITY — In preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias, Carteret Community College will close at 1 p.m. Monday.
The campus in Morehead City will remain closed Tuesday.
Corporate and Community Education classes will not be held after 1 p.m. Monday and will not be held Tuesday. Affected students will be contacted by their instructors with the make-up class schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.