Carteret County Public School Foundation announces teaching scholarships

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Public School Foundation is offering three scholarships to high school seniors interested in pursuing careers in education.
Foundation Chairperson Perry Harker, along with members Bucky Oliver and Ed Stack, announced the creation of the scholarship during the County Board of Education meeting held Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
“The Carteret Teaching Fellows Scholarship will provide a full scholarship to a senior from each of the county’s three (traditional) high schools who is interested in pursuing a teaching degree if they commit to teaching in our district for at least four years,” Mr. Harker said. “The foundation board members are excited about this grow-our-own-teacher program and look forward to presenting scholarships this year.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson thanked the foundation for such support.
“I could not be more excited about this,” he said. “I’ve never encountered an education foundation that takes care of students, teachers and their families like this, like putting roofs on houses following hurricanes. They truly care about the students, teachers and the community.”
Dr. Jackson explained three scholarships will be awarded this year to students interested in pursuing degrees in teaching and committing to teach in the county school system for at least four years.
Students will complete their first two years at Carteret Community College and their second two years at a North Carolina public university of the student’s choice.
The Carteret Teaching Fellows Scholarship will provide the funding for tuition, books and fees. The student will be responsible for room and board. The student can also choose a virtual option for the final two years.
“They could receive a bachelor’s degree and become a teacher without leaving the county,” Dr. Jackson said.
Applications for the Carteret Teaching Fellows Scholarship will be available in the counselors’ offices at Croatan, East Carteret and West Carteret high schools by Wednesday.
Mr. Stack stressed the concern of foundation board members about fewer students entering the field of education.
“This shortage of teachers will hurt the education experience for our students,” he said.
Mr. Oliver referred to the creation of the scholarships as a “win-win,” sharing the foundation had received $1.5 million in donations over the last 10 years. The donations have been used to support students, staff and teachers academically and to address the challenges caused by hurricanes and the coronavirus pandemic. He said this was another way to assist students and their families.
In other action Tuesday, the school board:
- Approved a resolution proclaiming week of May 3 Teacher Appreciation Week.
- Approved a resolution in support of myFutureNC, which is a statewide nonprofit focused on 2 million North Carolinians having a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
- Approved a three-year agreement with LINQ/Meals Plus for the 2021-24 school years for a child nutrition software program. The total cost for three years is $92,029.50.
- Approved a three-year professional development system partnership agreement with the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. This would be for 2021-24.
- Approved a contract agreement with SynTerra Science and Engineering Consultants to provide the school system with mold consulting services for the remediation project to take place in the central office. The agreement would cost $91,197 and be paid from state Hurricane Florence recovery funds.
- Met in closed session to discuss a matter of attorney/client privilege, with no action taken in open session following.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.