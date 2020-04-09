BEAUFORT — Under the Thursday afternoon sun, the Beaufort Police Department began their entry checkpoint to town, restricting access in a town-mandated attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The town kicked off the checkpoint on the bridge on Turner Street, just off Highway 70. The checkpoint is the only open entrance to town for the time being.
About an hour after the checkpoint was instituted Thursday afternoon, Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton said things seemed to be going smoothly, so far. A line of cars had already begun forming on Highway 70 approaching the entrance to town, but multiple police officers worked to wave cars through the checkpoint.
“I know this is inconvenient for people, however, this is serious and we are taking this very seriously,” Mayor Newton said. “We are actually using imperfect measures for a pandemic that is invisible and we’re operating with very little information, so we’re doing our very best to protect the citizens of Beaufort.”
To enter town, all adults in a vehicle must present a North Carolina driver’s license, military or government-issued ID with a Carteret County address; a residential COVID-19 entry pass, which the town mailed to residents; an employee pass or corresponding documentation they are an essential worker, like a pay stub; documentation they are conducting essential business in town, like a doctor’s appointment card; or a special circumstance pass.
Non-Carteret County residents without paperwork about essential business will be denied access, along with second homeowners not sheltering in town prior to March 31, the town said Wednesday. Those without documentation will also be turned away.
The town is providing information to those turned away, including contact information if travelers believe they have been wrongly denied access.
Wednesday afternoon, Beaufort Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson said the town had already fielded more than 450 requests for the special circumstance pass. At that time, at least 100 requests had been denied.
As for businesses, town staff hand-delivered 1,500-2,000 employee passes to businesses to distribute to employees who would need access to the town.
Residents should have received their pass in the mail, at the address to which their utility bill is sent, by Wednesday. Residents of complexes whose utilities are paid by the management company should have received entry passes from the complex’s management.
Those with questions can email entrypass@beaufortnc.org.
The move to institute the checkpoint and reduce access to town has drawn some public criticism, with some saying the town has overstepped its authority.
Mayor Newton said he understands it’s difficult having to turn away potential visitors at a time when the tourism season would normally just be ramping up, but he sees it as a necessary step to stopping the coronavirus pandemic from spreading further.
“We know that thousands of people like to come to Carteret County and to Beaufort over the Easter break, and in this case, I would never expect to ever say this, but we need those people to stay home,” the mayor said. “We want to dissuade them, then once the pandemic is done, we’ll roll out the red carpet for visitors and get back to normal.
“The key message right now is to stay home, and save lives,” he concluded. “That’s what we’re trying to do here.”
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(1) comment
Democrats ONCE AGAIN Block Emergency Relief For Social Justice Demands, Media Blames Republicans [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nt5CxjVPOcI ]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.