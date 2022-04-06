BEAUFORT — Local dog walkers and pedestrians have an opportunity later in April to learn how to act as an extra set of eyes and ears for local law enforcement while out and about.
The Beaufort Police Department, in partnership with the Dog Walker Watch national nonprofit, a part of the National Night Out campaign, will hold two training sessions for the new, local program Dog Walker Watch, Beaufort. The first session is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23 and the second is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. Both sessions will be held in the Beaufort Train Depot at 614 Broad St.
Beaufort town staff announced April 1 the launch of the new DWW Beaufort program. According to the announcement, Dog Walker Watch “encourages neighbors to assist local law enforcement as extra eyes and ears while walking in the neighborhood.”
“According to the American Pet Products Association, there are over 75 million dog owners across the nation,” town staff said. “There are dozens, if not hundreds of neighbors, walking their dog throughout the neighborhood at all times of the day, all times of the week, in all weather conditions, who are often preoccupied with texting, chatting, emailing and listening to music.”
The purpose of the program is to provide resources to dog walkers and pedestrians to help them be more aware of their surroundings, as well as how to effectively observe and report suspicious activity.
This new program came about as a result of the Beaufort Police Department’s involvement with the National Association of Town Watch, which produces the NNO program. Beaufort Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson said the department has been a NATW member for many years.
“A Beaufort Police captain has experience with DDW from another agency,” Ms. Johnson said, “and has enjoyed considerable success with the program. DWW was going to be launched two years ago, however, due to COVID protocols, the training couldn’t be provided in the best setting.”
Unlike other community watch programs, DWW doesn’t require participants to work specific hours or drive around. Ms. Johnson said the program “simply trains participants to be a little more observant while they’re out walking their pets.”
“They are trained to understand certain behaviors and (are) encouraged to notify the police if they observe something in their neighborhood that causes concern,” she said.
Ms. Johnson went on to say Beaufort is a “very pedestrian friendly community, with “dozens and dozens of down owners” who walk their dogs on a given day.
“This program encourages those dog walkers to be the eyes and ears of the police department,” she said, “to work together to make our community a safer place for everyone.”
According to the national DWW website natw.org/dog-walker-watch/, while the name of the program mentions walking a dog, participants aren’t required to have a dog.
“Dog Walker Watch is about you (the participant),” the website says.
The website also offers free registration with the national program, as well as DWW and NNO products.
For more information on the training sessions, visit the Beaufort Police Department website www.beaufortnc.org/police or call the department at (252) 728-4561.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
