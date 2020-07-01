BEAUFORT — Harry Brooks is the Carteret County public school system’s new transportation director.
Mr. Brooks, currently the transportation director with the Pamlico County school system, will begin his duties in Carteret County Monday, July 27.
New Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson made the announcement in a press release Wednesday, which was the first day for Dr. Jackson in his new role. The former superintendent of the Edenton-Chowan school system replaces Mat Bottoms, who retired Dec. 31.
As for Mr. Brooks, he fills the vacancy left when former Transportation Director Lloyd Willis resigned, effective Tuesday. Mr. Willis accepted a position with the Brunswick County public school system.
In a telephone interview Wednesday, Mr. Brooks said he was looking forward to beginning his new position with Carteret County Schools.
“I’m excited and looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities for me and my family,” Mr. Brooks said.
Mr. Brooks, who lives in Alliance, said he plans to commute to work each day from his current location.
He has served as director of transportation for the Pamlico County school system for six years. Prior to that, he worked with the school system as a mechanic.
Mr. Brooks is a graduate of Pamlico County High School and holds a degree in auto/diesel technology from Nashville Auto Diesel College.
He and his wife Tina have a 17-year-old daughter, Hallie, who will begin this fall at Mt. Olive University.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.