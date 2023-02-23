West Carteret High School Navy Junior ROTC students are busy Feb. 23 ladling soup for county residents during Empty Bowls, a fundraiser for Hope Mission of Carteret County held in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
MOREHEAD CITY — Nearly 500 area residents filled the Crystal Coast Civic Center to raise funds to feed the hungry Feb. 23 during the 20th annual Empty Bowls.
Residents peruse through the many pieces of pottery available Feb. 23 to those who purchased tickets for Empty Bowls, held in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City to raise funds for Hope Mission of Carteret County. (Cheryl Burke photo)
County high school students help residents select pottery Feb. 23 during Empty Bowls in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Crowds pack the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City for the 20th annual Empty Bowls, which was held Feb. 23 to raise funds for Hope Mission of Carteret County. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Proceeds from the popular fundraiser go to Hope Mission of Carteret County in Morehead City. The mission provides a soup kitchen and other assistance to county residents in need.
Hope Mission Executive Director Gene McLendon said this year’s event was another success thanks to community support.
“We are very grateful for a wonderful community that supports Hope Mission in our fight to end poverty, homelessness and substance abuse,” he said. “The funds raised today will go right back into those programs.”
Hope Mission Director John Sotirkys agreed, saying the funds are needed more than ever because the nonprofit has seen an increase in people seeking assistance for food, rent, utilities and other costs.
“We’re seeing people who need help with food, keeping a roof over their head and finances,” he said. “Last year, we served 43,000 meals at the kitchen, which is 4,000 more than the previous year. We gave out $40,000 in financial assistance, and a lot of that was for rent, which keeps going up. We’ve seen many people who are behind in rent. Then you have the cost of food that keeps going up. We’ve also seen a big difference in donations coming in because people are struggling.”
The purchase of a $25 Empty Bowls ticket earned each guest the opportunity to pick out a handcrafted bowl, made by professional potters, high school art classes and various individuals. Guests were also able to enjoy two delicious bowls of soup, which were created by Carteret Community College (CCC) culinary students. Bread, desserts and a drink also came with the meal.
Members of the West Carteret High School Navy Junior ROTC served the multiple varieties of soups, which included clam chowder, chicken and dumplings, lintel, white chicken chili, broccoli and cheese and more.
Other enthusiastic high school students managed numerous tables filled with all sorts of creative pottery for patrons to choose from.
West Carteret High School NJROTC student Hayden Love said he was excited to participate in the event.
“I’m happy to help wherever I can,” he said. “The NJROTC goes to Hope Mission to help out every once in a while, and I really like helping people.”
This was the second year that CCC culinary students made all soups for the event, and they could be seen scurrying back and forth from the kitchen to the serving line to refresh rapidly depleting soups.
CCC culinary student Naomi Clark said she was glad to be part of the fundraiser.
“It’s really nice to give back,” she said. “I’ve helped out at Hope Mission with my church, and it’s nice to give back to those who can’t do for themselves.”
Gerald Smith of Morehead City was among those who came out to enjoy soup and support the nonprofit.
“I’m glad to donate for the good cause that Hope Mission serves,” he said. “We’ve come every year since we moved here, and this year I brought my relatives. I’m a recovering alcoholic, so I appreciate what Hope Mission does to help the homeless and the alcoholics.”
Glenda Killion, Hope Mission Thrift Store manager and organizer of the event, thanked all those who came out to support Empty Bowls.
“We’re very appreciative to all who support this,” she said. “We could not pull this off without the community, whether it’s the professional potters and students, to the many others who help.”
Killion said she did not yet have a total amount on how much the event raised.
Hope Mission is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving disadvantaged persons of Carteret County through ministries of food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance abuse, shelter for the homeless and other means of support. The goal of the organization is to address the needs of poverty, homelessness and substance abuse in Carteret County.
