NEWPORT — Carteret County is having a stormy start to 2022, as the National Weather Service office in Newport warns of a strong coastal storm coming through the county.
The NWS office in Newport issued a briefing at 5 p.m. Sunday, warning of a strong coastal storm. Sunday afternoon’s briefing was the latest in a series that began Saturday morning, New Year’s day, alerting Carteret County residents and others of a strong, multi-threat coastal low pressure system that is affecting eastern North Carolina through Monday.
“Severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes (are possible) tomorrow (Monday) morning,” the NWS said in its briefing, “with the highest threat across southern North Carolina. Coastal flooding on the order of 1-3 feet AGL (above ground level) across soundside areas adjacent to the southern Pamlico Sound, Core Sound and lower Neuse River (is possible).”
Other potential threats include strong winds on the back side of the storm, including 50-60 mph wind gusts, heavy rain, possible flash flooding and a slight chance of a brief changeover to snow and sleet; No accumulation is expected, however, as temperatures are still forecast to remain above freezing.
As of Monday morning, multiple hazard advisories are in effect for Carteret County. A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. and both a wind and high surf advisory are in effect until 4 p.m.
Local NWS meteorologists expect intermittent chances of rain throughout the week of Jan. 3-7. According to the NWS 7-day weather forecast on the NWS Newport office’s website www.weather.gov/mhx/, storm conditions are forecast to drop off through the day Monday, going from an 80% chance of wind and rain to a 20% chance, with partly cloudy and blustery conditions Monday night, clearing up Monday night into Tuesday.
The NWS forecasts sunny conditions during the day Tuesday, with a 20% chance of showers late Tuesday night. This chance will grow to 40% during the day Wednesday, with mostly sunny conditions forecast for Thursday. Showers and breezy conditions have a 40% chance of showing up Thursday night.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Reporter note: This article was edited at 10 a.m.; the NWS canceled a previously-reported tornado watch at 9:30 a.m., Monday.
