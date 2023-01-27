HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore (a certified International Dark Sky Park) will hold its first astronomy event of the year at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Harkers Island Visitor Center.
NASA Solar System Ambassador Brandon Porter will introduce celestial objects in the night sky using a laser pointer. Local astronomers with the Crystal Coast Stargazers (a NASA Night Sky Network astronomy club) will host a Star Party (weather dependent).
The Star Party will offer participants the chance to witness astronomical objects above the Southern Outer Banks through the lens of a telescope.
Make the most of the night by coming prepared. Check the weather and dress accordingly. Also, bring lawn chairs or blankets, water, snacks, bug repellent and a flashlight with a red filter that helps in maintaining everyone’s night vision.
Folks may also consider bringing their own telescopes to learn how to get the most out of their own equipment from members of the Stargazers club.
This event is kid-friendly, but no pets. Stargazing is weather dependent. Please monitor the weather or call 252-728-2250 to confirm event status.
The program is free. For more information, go to http://go.nps.gov/astronomynight.
