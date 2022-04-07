ATLANTIC BEACH — More multi-family housing is in the works in Atlantic Beach, both along the Atlantic Beach Causeway and in the Circle.
The town council and planning board met for a joint meeting Tuesday in the town boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road. During the meeting, the council unanimously approved a major site plan development proposal from SunCoast Homes of Newport to build a four-unit quadraplex at 108 West Terminal Boulevard. This location is in the Circle, a development district in town consisting of the property directly south of the Fort Macon Road/Atlantic Beach Causeway intersection and the surrounding neighborhoods.
The proposed quadraplex will be built in the “townhouse style.” This resulted in one neighboring resident, Matt Vincent, voicing concerns during the Tuesday public hearing for the proposal.
“It seems to me this is a townhouse,” he said, “and under the (town’s) unified development ordinance, townhouses aren’t permitted in the Circle district.”
While townhouses aren’t permitted in the Circle, quadraplexes are permitted. Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said in a Wednesday interview with the News-Times that in the UDO, a quadruplex refers to any four-unit, multi-family development, while a townhouse specifically refers to multi-family development with fire-rated walls between units and where unit owners own both the building and the land it sits on.
“We’re not sure why townhouses are called out separately (from other multi-unit development),” Ms. Eitner said. “The fix is to clean up the wording in the definition (in the UDO). At the end of the day, it’s a quadraplex. It’s a four-unit building, and it doesn’t change the density (allowed).”
Mayor Trace Cooper said during the meeting Tuesday this distinction has caused issues with previous development projects. He said the council and town staff should amend the ordinance at a date to be determined.
The council’s approval of the proposal came with two advisory recommendations to SunCoast Homes. The council recommended the developer hire an architect to ensure the quadraplex building is aesthetically pleasing and also recommended the developer consider expanding the garages for each unit.
After the council approved the proposal, the planning board discussed and unanimously recommended approval to the council for another major site plan development proposal, this one from Showboat Properties LLC for eight duplexes with 16 total units on the Atlantic Beach Causeway on the former site of the Showboat Motel. The board’s recommendation will come before the council at its regular meeting Monday, April 25.
Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said during the meeting the duplexes proposed will be similar to those built at Windfare, a condominium complex in town.
