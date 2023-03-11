BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education reviewed a $32.8 million proposed 2023-24 school system county budget March 9 that is nearly 10% more than the $29.9 million appropriated by the county for 2022-23.
The budget, reviewed during a workshop in the school system’s central office, includes $29.17 million for operations and $3.6 million for capital, which is primarily used for facilities and maintenance.
Superintendent Richie Paylor said of particular concern is the operations budget, which is primarily used to fund county paid positions. He and finance officer Kathy Carswell said because of the decline in the district’s fund balance, the school system could face cutting positions if the operations request is not fully funded.
“If we’re not fully funded, we’re cutting people,” Paylor said.
He added however, that the county has historically funded a good portion of the school system’s operations request.
“Traditionally they have funded us really well in operations,” he said.
The school system’s budget is made up of county, state and federal funds. Officials will not know until later this year what they will receive in state and federal funds for 2023-24.
According to Carswell, the operations proposal includes increases in retirement benefits, up 26%, health insurance premiums, proposed 3% salary increases for certified and non-certified staff, employee supplement increases, FICA increases, and a minimum wage increase to $15 per hour for clerical staff and teacher assistants.
There are also increases in a custodial services contract, transportation needs, charter schools, maintenance and custodial needs, utilities and unemployment investments due to the future anticipated cut of federally funded positions as COVID-19 relief funding begins to run out.
The local budget request includes $27.6 million in county funds for operations of traditional schools, up from $26 million this fiscal year, a 6% increase. It also has $625,000 in charter school pass-through funds.
The school system is also projecting additional sources of revenue for operations in 2023-24 that include $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements, $275,000 in fines and forfeitures, $20,000 in interest earned, and $600,000 in appropriated fund balance.
Paylor said now that the budget proposal has been presented to the board for input, members will meet at 11 a.m. March 28 to officially adopt the request.
The request will then go to county commissioners, who must adopt their budget by June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
Paylor presented the capital portion of the budget to the board, with Carswell presenting the operations portion.
Increases in the operating budget total $1.36 million. They include $108,873 for a 3% salary increase for certified (which includes teachers) and non-certified (which includes employees such as maintenance and cafeteria workers) staff, $63,000 for a clerical staff salary increase due to the $15 minimum wage per hour for school employees, $175,000 for teacher assistant salary increases due to the $15 minimum wage and $120,416 for salary supplement increases.
There is an increase of $346,107 to cover retirement payment increases, which will increase to 26%, and $155,877 for a health insurance premium increase. Health insurance is projected to increase to $7,897 per employee.
There is also $62,547 to cover an increase in a custodial services contract, $100,000 in transportation costs, $24,843 for charter schools, $118,300 for increases in maintenance and custodial costs and $144,076 for utilities. There were other increases as well.
The capital request of $3.6 million is nearly 71% more than the $2.1 million allocated by the county for this fiscal year.
Much of the capital request focuses on student safety and upgrades to facilities that are not included in a $42 million school bond referendum voters passed in November 2020.
It includes items like additional security DVRs and 16 cameras at Croatan and East Carteret high schools. There are multiple requests for building and playground upgrades, and replacement of the gym floor at Newport Elementary School.
The capital budget includes $2.28 million for category I needs, which is for painting, flooring replacements, roof replacements and planned repairs and renovations. It also includes upgrades for safety and security.
In addition, the capital budget includes $874,578 for category II items, which covers technology, furniture and equipment, band and departmental needs.
The category III capital portion, which is for two buses for the Carteret Preschool Center, and two activity buses, is $470,000.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.