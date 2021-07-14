Carteret County reports rise in active COVID cases Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department has reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the county from 16 up to 26 as of Wednesday afternoon.
The new confirmed cases bring Carteret County’s overall to 5,291 known cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Of those, the vast majority of cases, 5,206, have reportedly recovered, while 59 residents have died from complications related to COVID-19.
In addition, county health officials reported one COVID-related hospitalization at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Wednesday afternoon, up from no hospitalizations reported earlier in the week.
Anyone 12 years or older who has not yet been vaccinated can schedule an appointment through the County Health Department by calling 252-728-8550, option 2, or by going online to myspot.nc.gov.
