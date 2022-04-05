CARTERET COUNTY — County residents from eastern North Carolina are invited to attend an online public workshop to discuss and identify locations that are subject to damage or loss due to climate hazards. The deadline to register is Friday, April 8.
Community members from the Eastern Carolina Council of Government regions (Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico and Wayne counties), Mid-East Commission (Beaufort, Bertie, Hertford, Martin and Pitt counties) and the Upper Coastal Plain council of government regions (Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash, Northampton and Wilson counties) are invited to attend.
Eastern Carolina Council of Governments Region public workshops are:
Tuesday, April 12: 10 – 11 a.m. and 6 – 7 p.m. (online meetings).
Saturday, April 23: 10 – 11 a.m. (online meeting).
Register to attend one of the above meetings at https://form.jotform.com/220795610860154 by Friday, April 8.
Workshop attendees will be provided an opportunity to share personal experiences with disaster preparedness and recovery.
An initiative of the Regional Resilience Portfolio Program, the workshop is an opportunity for residents to provide direct input on the development of a regional vulnerability assessment. The assessment will be released for public comment before it is finalized and used to create a portfolio of priority community resiliency projects.
The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program is a component of the larger Regions Innovating for Strong Economies & Environment (RISE) Program. RISE is a partnership between the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) and N.C. Rural Center, in collaboration with the N.C. Councils of Governments.
The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program serves the following council of governments regions: Kerr-Tar, Upper Coastal Plain, Albemarle, Mid-Carolina, Mid-East, Lumber River, Cape Fear, Eastern Carolina and Triangle J (except for Wake, Durham and Orange counties). A list of counties for each region can be found on the RISE website, along with a program kickoff announcement.
RISE is funded by a $1.1 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant, with support from both NCORR and N.C. Rural Center. The Duke Energy Foundation has committed $600,000 to offer Accelerator Grants to the regions for priority projects identified as an outcome of the program.
RISE is managed by NCORR, a division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety. To learn more about the program or what’s happening in each council of government region, visit the RISE website.
