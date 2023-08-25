MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College (CCC) Vice President of Corporate and Community Education Perry Harker has been selected to participate in The Hunt Institute’s ElevateNC: Higher Education program.
The program is designed to equip individuals with the necessary tools and knowledge to drive meaningful policy changes in the field of higher education, according to a press release issued Aug. 24 by CCC about Harker’s selection.
The Hunt Institute is an affiliate of the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy and is a recognized leader in the movement to transform public education. Marshaling expertise from a nationwide partner network since its establishment in 2001, the institute brings together people and resources that help build and nurture visionary leadership and mobilize strategic action for greater educational outcomes and student success.
The institute selected Harker along with 23 others to curate a group of influential leaders from various sectors, including state policymakers, K-12 superintendents and teachers, higher education administrators and faculty, business community members, advocacy organizations and representatives from local government. By bringing together such diverse perspectives, ElevateNC is designed to foster collaboration and encourage the development of innovative strategies aimed at increasing postsecondary attainment.
In partnership with myFutureNC, the program is dedicated to supporting the statewide postsecondary attainment goal of having two million North Carolinians earn a degree by 2030. Through myFutureNC’s expertise, members will gain insights and guidance on how to drive progress toward this ambitious target.
“Mr. Harker will bring great wisdom, perspective and experience to the Hunt Institute’s ElevateNC Cohort 4,” said Dr. Tracy Mancini, president of Carteret Community College. “In turn, the college will benefit from the best practices and connections he will bring back to our campus as we continue to do our part to meet MyFutureNC’s attainment goals.”
Harker said he was excited to participate in the 2023-24 cohort of the program.
“I look forward to learning from the other participants and hope to bring a more meaningful contribution to my role in higher education,” he said. “I am strongly committed to increasing postsecondary education and workforce training opportunities for our students and the community.”
Commencing in August, the fourth cohort of ElevateNC: Higher Education will engage in four sessions throughout the year that will cover the following topics:
August 2023: North Carolina’s Higher Education Landscape.
November 2023: Equity in Access to Higher Education.
February 2024: Institutional Support to Ensure Postsecondary Persistence.
April 2024: Efforts to Advance Postsecondary Attainment.
Each session will span two days and encompass a diverse range of topics and policy issues. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from leading practitioners, students, elected officials, as well as state and national resource experts. Additionally, the sessions will offer practical strategies for implementing the knowledge gained in participants’ respective communities.
