NCDOT seeks new partners for 2022 Watch for Me NC program

RALEIGH — North Carolina communities interested in participating in the 2022 Watch for Me N.C. safety program may now submit applications to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
Watch for Me N.C., an N.C. Department of Transportation initiative, focuses on reducing bicycle and pedestrian injuries and fatalities through public education and community engagement partnerships with local law enforcement.
“It takes everyone working together to keep bicyclists and pedestrians safe,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “The educational materials, hands-on training and critical partnerships forged by ‘Watch for Me NC’ go a long way towards making our communities safer.”
Communities selected to participate will receive free training, technical assistance and safety tools provided by NCDOT and the UNC Highway Safety Research Center. Communities are encouraged to form coalitions with diverse stakeholders, such as law enforcement agencies, schools and community groups, all of which will be eligible to attend training sessions. In addition, communities will receive individually customized support, helping them plan outreach, share opportunities and troubleshoot challenges.
Watch for Me N.C. partners will also receive materials with pedestrian and bicycle safety messages to aid in engagement at public events. Communities may also be eligible to receive advertising, such as radio PSAs and vehicle wrapper ads. Applicants should be able to demonstrate support from local law enforcement agencies and, if applicable, campus police, plus the capacity to participate fully in the program.
Applications are due Friday, Feb. 18. For more information or to apply, go to watchformenc.org/about/participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.