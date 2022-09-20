BOGUE — Bogue town council members gave the green light Sept. 19 for the town clerk to request a change in a grant currently earmarked for the acquisition of property for a town park.
Bogue Town Clerk and Planner Shawne Southard said she will apply to change the acquisition grant to a development grant, which would allow the town to develop other property it expects to receive by the end of the year for the same purpose.
The council met Sept. 19 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road.
The town was approved in February to receive a $263,000 N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) matching grant to purchase land for a town park. But because of recent developments, Southard said the town wants the grant changed from an acquisition to a development grant to develop property for the town park.
The town, through the help of The Conservation Fund, has been attempting to obtain grants the last few years to purchase about 11 acres that front Bogue Loop Road and Highway 24 for a town park. The parcels are just west of White Oak Church of God. Four acres are owned by the Rahilly family and seven by the Rose Humphrey Trust.
Last April, a representative of The Conservation Fund received the go-ahead to apply for the grant to help buy the land.
In addition, the same group previously applied for a $300,000 grant from the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund (LWTF) at the town’s request. That grant was approved, and representatives of The Conservation Fund are in the process of finalizing the closing on the Rahilly property with the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund money.
While town officials are expecting to soon close on the Rahilly property, until recently council members had been told that heirs of the Humphrey family were not interested in selling their land. However, during the Aug. 15 town council meeting, Southard told members that the Humphrey heirs were now considering selling 2.2 acres of the tract at a cost of $60,000 per acre. The total asking price is $132,000.
However, Southard also pointed out that an appraisal done in September 2020 by The Conservation Fund put the property’s value at $43,000 per acre. Town council members balked at the asking price for the land.
Southard said Sept 20 she has already started the application process to request the change to a development grant, which will be used to develop the Rahilly property, but was unsure how long it would be before the town finds out if it’s approved. Bogue has until Jan. 31, 2025 to use PARTF grant funds.
The town is also waiting for the conservation group to finalize the deal for the Rahilly property. Once the group acquires that land, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will obtain a restrictive-use easement for the land prior to the deed being turned over to the town for use as a public park.
“By the end of the year, we hope to get the deed,” she said.
Both the Rahilly property and Humphrey parcel are across the highway from Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip and training area for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The military is interested in putting the property under conservation easements to reduce development around its facilities.
Part of the intent of the LWTF, in addition to protecting water quality, is to provide buffers around military facilities.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
