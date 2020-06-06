PELETIER — After a public hearing Monday night, Peletier commissioners voted 4-0 to approve a $168,850 fiscal 2020-21 budget that retains the current property tax rate of 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The board met for its monthly session in town hall off Highway 58, and none of the few residents on hand expressed opposition during the required hearing. Commissioners approved the budget without comment and it will go into effect Wednesday, July 1. Commissioner Larry Rhue was absent.
“Not a lot has changed in the budget” from fiscal 2019-20, Mayor Dale Sowers said before he and the board opened and closed the public hearing and voted on the tax-and-spend plan. “And there’s no tax increase.”
The budget total is $32,000 more than the current year, largely because it anticipates $49,000 in new and accumulated state Powell Bill revenue and expenditures, compared to $24,000 this year. Those funds can be used only for street and street-related purposes.
The biggest expenditure, as usual for Peletier, is for town administration, at $100,909. That includes $17,850 in salary for part-time Town Clerk Bea Cunningham, up from $16,275 this fiscal year, an increase of a little less than 1%.
It also includes $30,000 for construction of a new community building beside town hall. The town bought the materials for the steel building a few years ago for $40,000, but never constructed it, first because of cleanup expenses after Hurricane Florence and since because of a delay in getting the engineering work done for the project.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency eventually reimbursed the town for cleanup expenses for the September 2018 hurricane.
The $100,909 under administration also includes $14,000 for the annual town audit, $5,000 for monthly meeting stipends for commissioners and planning board members and $4,800 for utilities, including town hall and streetlights. Various other line items pay for supplies and maintenance.
The Powell Bill line item is separate from administration, as is $17,099 for the annual mortgage payment on town hall.
The largest source of revenue is the property tax, which is listed at $50,000, up from $40,000 in 2019-20, largely because of continuing residential development and some commercial development in town.
The state utilities franchise tax is the second largest chunk of revenue, at $40,000, the same as in the past two fiscal years.
The state-shared sales tax is expected to generate $15,500, slightly more than the $15,000 listed in this year’s budget.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
