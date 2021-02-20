RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation has completed the long-range transportation plan update, NC Moves 2050, and there’s now an interactive way for people to explore the plan online.
The plan, adopted by the N.C. Board of Transportation Feb. 4, provides a blueprint focused on “creating a more responsive, diverse and inclusive transportation system to keep people and freight moving safely and efficiently throughout the state,” according to NCDOT. It includes an implementation plan that provides actionable steps to complete actions recommended within the next 10 years.
North Carolinians were engaged throughout the development of NC Moves 2050 over the past two years, allowing the public’s input to influence transportation-related decisions across the state for years to come. The project team heard from more than 30,000 survey participants and reached more than 3 million people through community events, stakeholder meetings, social media interactions and presentations.
An interactive web tool that launched Monday lets people explore the plan process and findings outlining the steps North Carolina needs to take to be prepared for the next 30 years and beyond.
To check out the web tool or view and download the NC Moves 2050 Plan, visit ncmoves.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.