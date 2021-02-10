Full Gospel Businessmen
The Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cox’s Family Restaurant. The guest speaker will be William Stroud of Morehead City.
All coronavirus precautions will be in place.
Grace Presbyterian
Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will host an Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 with holy communion.
Those who would like to receive communion and the ashes but are not comfortable attending the in-person service may use a drive-thru between 7 and 7:30 p.m. to receive them. Call the church office at 252-728-7057 if you plan to do the drive-thru option so the church can prepare.
Masks are required and the church is practicing social distancing.
Core Creek UMC
Core Creek United Methodist Church will have a “take-out” chicken and pastry dinner from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. The dinner will include homemade chicken and pastry, sweet potatoes, choice of collards or green beans, homemade bread and dessert for $8 per plate. Only drive-thru will be available.
Core Creek UMC is located off Highway 101 by the Core Creek bridge. Proceeds from the dinner will support 2021 mission projects of the church’s women’s group Women in God’s Service.
