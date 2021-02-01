Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Carteret fall over weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported active cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations fell over the weekend in Carteret County.
The latest report came Monday, the same day the county reported two additional COVID-19 deaths.
According to the Carteret County Health Department, there were 294 active cases of COVID-19 Monday, down from 388 reported Friday. Additionally, COVID-19-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City fell from eight to five.
To date, the county has confirmed 3,864 total cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 3,533 of which are now considered recovered. Since March 2020, the virus has taken the lives of 37 residents.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,776 new cases of COVID-19, as the seven-day rolling average of new cases has continued to slowly trend downward since the middle of January.
