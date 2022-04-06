CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Planning Board Tuesday night discussed but took no action on creating a new mixed-use zoning classification.
The board met in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
During the meeting, Town Manager Zach Steffey told the board it is possible to build a mixed-use development – such as condominium buildings with residences and retail shops – in the town, but only if the developer gets a special-use permit, which can be a fairly lengthy and difficult process.
With a specific zoning classification for mixed-use development, a developer could ask the town to rezone property from, for example, business or residential, to mixed-use district. Once the rezoning takes place, the developer would then submit a site plan for approval.
In addition, board member Mike King said, a request to rezone property to a new mixed-use classification could come from the planning board or the board of commissioners if one or both identified a specific tract that would be suitable.
The town’s newly adopted land-use plan update calls for a a new, walkable main street, mixed-use district on the north side of Highway 24.
Mr. Steffey said he is aware of “at least one group of property owners that might be interested in such a project,” and said the town could start the process by examining how other municipalities handle the development standards in mixed-use districts.
Emerald Isle and Cedar Point already have mixed-use zoning classifications in rapidly growing western Carteret County, and there has been one phase of a large project recently built and opened in Emerald Isle.
Village West, off Islander Drive and Louise Avenue near the Western Ocean Regional Access, has residences on top of retail shops.
