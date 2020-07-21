CARTERET COUNTY — Tuesday, county officials reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County, bringing the total to 188 since the state’s first confirmed case in March.
Of the total cases, 60 are currently considered active, down from 61 Monday. One person is reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
As part of the county’s weekday update, posted at carteretcountync.gov, officials reported the highest number of cases to date have occurred in the Newport zip code, 28570, followed by the Swansboro zip code, 28584. A full breakdown of Carteret County confirmed cases by zip code is available on the county’s website weekdays at 4 p.m.
With testing events ongoing this week, county health officials report 3,629 tests have been administered, with 3,266 negative results, two inconclusive and 173 pending.
Five Carteret County residents have died from COVID-19-related illnesses.
The next community testing event, in partnership with Goshen Medical Center is set from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Croatan High School in the teacher’s parking lot.
