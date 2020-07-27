CEDAR POINT — Officials at Marine Base Camp Lejeune Marine Corps are looking into whether charges should be filed against an as-yet unnamed boater who pulled up an unexploded ordnance in or near Brown’s Inlet and took it to Dudley’s Marina in Cedar Point Sunday afternoon.
Nathaniel Fahy, in the public relations office at Camp Lejeune, said in an email late Monday, “No determination has been made to file charges against the boater at this time.”
Mr. Fahy added that “early reports indicate the boater pulled the projectile up with his anchor while fishing off Brown’s Inlet. While all navigable waters between Brown’s Island and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway are open to navigation … no anchoring, cast netting, wading, swimming or other bottom-disturbing activities are authorized.”
This, he said, also includes, “clamming, oystering and crabbing.”
Brown’s Inlet, south of Swansboro, is Marine Corps property, and there are known to be “highly sensitive unexploded ordnance in this area,” according to the base website.
Capt. Dustin Pelkey of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department told the News-Times Sunday night a boater brought the unexploded ordnance to the marina late that afternoon.
The N.C. Marine Patrol, the law enforcement arm of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, was notified immediately and contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, the Camp Lejeune Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit, the Swansboro Fire Department, the town of Cedar Point, the Swansboro Police Department and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. All were on the scene.
The EOD from Lejeune buried the ordnance in a trench at the marina, rendered it harmless and exploded it, according to Capt. Pelkey.
