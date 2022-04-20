BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners approved four rezoning requests during their meeting Monday, April 18 in the administration building on Courthouse Square and live on the county’s Facebook page.
The first item approved was a request to rezone a 2.85-acre property at 251 Steel Tank Road, near Beaufort, from IW (Industrial and Wholesale District) to R-15M (Single-Family Residential District).
The request was from Johnny Raymond Fodrie, who has a single-family home on the property and said he simply wanted to bring the existing use into compliance with the zoning.
Another was to rezone a 0.75-acre Property at 110 Twin Oaks Lane, Newport from R-20 (Single-Family Residential District) to R-15 (Single-Family Residential District).
The request came from John and Patricia Eubanks, and there is currently a home on the lot.
Similarly, the board rezoned a 1.13-acre property at 106 Twin Oaks Lane, Newport from R-20 (Single-Family Residential District) to R-15 (Single-Family Residential District).
That request came from David and Elizabeth Baker, and there is currently a home on the lot.
Finally, commissioners rezoned a 13.53-acre property at 2669 Highway 24, Newport from R-15M (Single-Family Residential District) to B-1 (General Business District). That request came from Kimberin LLC.
The rezoning application states that the planned use is a marine, hardware and lumber store. The property is currently undeveloped.
The N.C. Secretary of State’s office lists Kimberly S. Blaha as the registered agent for the LLC, which is based in Morehead City.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.