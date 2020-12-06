Pandemic causes decline in school music program enrollment

BEAUFORT — The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on enrollment in band and chorus programs at Carteret County middle and high schools.
Carteret County Schools Director of Arts Education Craig Everett said overall enrollment in band and chorus programs has declined by 20% for the 2020-21 academic year compared to the previous school year.
“Unfortunately, the drop in enrollment for school music programs has occurred statewide, and even nationally, due to COVID-19,” he said. “It is not unique only to Carteret County public schools.”
The school reporting the biggest loss is West Carteret High School, which reports a 41.7% drop in chorus enrollment. The WCHS band program enrollment declined by 17.6%.
WCHS chorus director Jeffrey Danielson said the combination of losing the 2020 spring performance and recruitment season, combined with a large number of senior choir members graduating in 2020, took a toll on his program this year.
“Hopefully when we get back to normal it will pick back up. We are doing a performance outdoors at Camp Albemarle on (Thursday) Dec. 17. That will give students a chance to perform Christmas music. Students enjoy that chance to perform,” he said.
WCHS band director Andy Wright agreed COVID is hitting music programs in various ways.
“It has affected everything. When we were sent home on that Friday in March we had our big (band) recruitment tour to the middle schools planned for that Monday that was obviously canceled. Without having those recruitment concerts we were immediately limited to recruitment via technology. That was the first blow,” Mr. Wright said.
He continued that the inability to have a band camp where students get to meet new members and develop lifelong friendships added to the struggles. Limiting the ability to play inside and splitting up band classes into instrumental sections during the school day has also impacted courses.
Plus, not being able to perform at football games, competitions and other events has caused a drop in numbers.
“All of that has been taken away,” Mr. Wright said. “I will say, however, that we are looking for and are finding opportunity everyday. What can we learn from this? What are we going to be better at on the other side of this pandemic? We strive to find something positive everyday.”
WCHS junior Marisa Lewicki, a member of the WCHS Singers, said she’s noticed the decrease in pupils in her class, but is hopeful enrollment will climb once a regular schedule is restored in the future.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” she said. “I’m hoping people will come back and get back to music. I’ve always loved music and it’s helped me during (the pandemic).”
Croatan High School junior Patrick Reindl, who performs alto saxophone and serves as a drum major in the band, said he, too, hopes the band will build back up once the pandemic ends and regular class schedules resume.
“I think it will, especially for the older members that were in the band pre-COVID,” he said. “Now we have more appreciation for full ensemble performances and marching.”
According to Mr. Everett, there are 1,021 students enrolled in in-person music and chorus classes for 2020-21 at the three county high schools and five middle schools. That compares to 1,263 students during the 2019-20 academic year.
In addition, there are 210 students attending band and chorus virtually.
Enrollment in visual arts classes and high school drama courses has remained steady, he added.
In middle and high schools, most students attend two days in class and three days virtually. The remainder attend virtually. Elementary students are in class five days a week, except those who opt to attend virtually.
Mr. Everett said he believes once schools get back to a regular schedule, enrollment in band and chorus will gradually begin to increase.
“Once (COVID-19) restrictions are lifted, we feel like our choirs will bounce back quickly,” he said. “It will take our bands longer to recover because it takes years to develop skills and the lower middle school band enrollments will adversely affect our high school bands for years to come.”
Mr. Everett explained that beginning sixth grade, band programs were shut down last spring just as the band recruitment season was beginning. In addition, sign-up meetings were done virtually.
“We really feel that hurt enrollment,” he said.
Regarding high school bands and choruses, he said, “We have fewer numbers because marching bands are unable to compete and do traditional performances due to (COVID-19). Students were also (initially) told that they would not be able to play instruments inside during band class and that there would be no opportunities to perform. Choral numbers are also down due to the same reasons. They were told that they could not sing during class indoors.”
That has now changed thanks federal CARES Act funds providing air scrubbers and other personal protective equipment that allows students to sing or play for up to 30 minutes at a time in one location.
“As a result, we hope enrollment numbers for music classes will increase for second semester,” he said.
While the schools are not open to the public, outdoor holiday concerts are being planned by all school bands and choirs, according to Mr. Everett.
“(COVID-19) restrictions will prevent our bands from marching and performing in area holiday parades, but community concerts are being planned where musicians are able to socially distance from 6-8 feet, depending on which instrument they play,” he said.
Mr. Everett added that the county school system is one of the few in the state that has the necessary PPE needed to perform music inside.
During the Nov. 3 school board meeting, members of the East Carteret High School chorus and Croatan High School band demonstrated how clear sneeze guard wall partitions are being used to protect directors and students.
“Each choir or band director is asked to stand behind the partition while the class is singing or playing,” Mr. Everett said.
As well as protective partitions, the school system purchased air scrubber machines to clean the air.
“Using HEPA filtration that changes the air three times per hour, our bands and choirs are now able to sing and play indoors for up to 30 minutes at a time,” Mr. Everett said.
Other protective measures include face shields and masks for choir members and all school-owned band instruments were professionally chemically cleaned prior to the opening of school.
Mr. Everett said the school system’s arts education department wrote COVID-19 protocols over the summer that are now being used by other school districts across the state.
