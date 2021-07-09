RALEIGH — Carteret County residents have an opportunity to comment on a plan to improve water quality in the White Oak River Basin.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources is requesting public comment for the 2021 White Oak River Basin Water Resources Plan. A draft is available online at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-planning/basin-planning/water-resource-plans/white-oak/draft.
Basin plans help state and local leaders identify areas needing additional protection, restoration or preservation to ensure waters of the state are meeting their designated uses. Most of the impaired waters in the White Oak River basin are associated with shellfish growing area classifications, as detailed in the Integrated Report, available online at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/planning/modeling-assessment/water-quality-data-assessment/integrated-report-files.
The report is based on water quality assessments and updated every two years under the federal Clean Water Act. Other impairments in the basin are associated with chlorophyll a, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, fecal coliform, enterococcus and copper.
The White Oak River basin encompasses 1,382 square miles in the Coastal Plain, making it the smallest basin contained entirely within the state. The New River, White Oak River, Newport River, and North River connect the sounds, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean. Nearly one-third of the basin is wetlands. Jacksonville, Beaufort, Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, Sneads Ferry, Surf City, Wrightsville Beach and the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune are within the basin.
The public may comment on the plan now through Friday, July 23, by emailing robin.hoffman@ncdenr.gov, or sending written comments to Robin Hoffman, Basin Planner, Division of Water Resources, 1611 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1611.
