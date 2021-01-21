MOREHEAD CITY — The city council held a series of public hearings last week that resulted in the granting of a rezoning request, a Unified Development Ordinance amendment and a conditional zoning district amendment.
The Morehead City Council held the various public hearings when it convened for its first regular monthly voting meeting of the year Jan. 12. The meeting took place in the council chambers of the municipal building on S. 8th St. and was also broadcast live via Zoom.
The first public hearing on the council’s agenda was a request to amend the conditional zoning district and associated special-use permit for 2406 Mayberry Loop Road to allow boat storage, recreational vehicle storage and parking and self-service storage facility uses. Councilman George Ballou recused himself from the hearing and the vote due to personal involvement in the request at hand.
The property, owned by Mr. Ballou’s family company Ballou & Sons, currently houses a self-service and boat/RV storage facility, but city staff recently realized the use does not apply to the entire property. Morehead City Planning Director Sandi Watkins said staff discovered the discrepancy when reviewing a request to add gravel to the site.
“During the review, it was noted that an amendment to the conditional-use permit granted in 2006, which covered both 2404 and 2406 Mayberry Loop Road, indicated that outdoor storage was limited to the area behind the self-storage buildings that had already been constructed at that time,” Ms. Watkins noted. “Staff advised the applicant that an amendment to the conditional zoning district was necessary to delete the outdoor storage restriction.”
Vincent and Mary Martin spoke during the public hearing to voice some concerns about the request, particularly about the vegetative buffer separating the storage facility from their neighboring property.
Ron Cullipher, who appeared on behalf of the applicant, said he’d spoken to the Martins previously and was working to address their concerns. As part of the conditional zoning amendment request, the property owners have agreed to meet current landscaping and buffer requirements.
After the required quasi-judicial public hearing and some ensuing deliberation, the council decided to grant the conditional zoning district amendment.
The next hearing involved a request to rezone the eastern 5.6 acres of 3822 Galantis Drive from RMF-CZ (residential multi-family, conditional zoning) to OP (office and professional) district. The property is currently vacant and wooded and is surrounded by a variety of uses, including offices and residences.
Tonya Jacks with Stroud Engineering spoke to answer questions the council had about the request, though she did not specify what the owners intend to do with the property.
Ms. Watkins noted any development that takes place on the property would be reviewed by staff and the council before it proceeds. Finding no issue with the request, the council approved the rezoning.
The final public hearing was for a staff-initiated request to amend the UDO to add a definition for the conditional zoning district and related procedures. The change came about as a result of new state legislation that updated and consolidated land use and development regulations into a single, unified chapter of N.C. General Statutes known as Chapter 160D.
Nobody from the public spoke during the hearing, and after some discussion about the wording of a specific part of the statute, the city council decided to approve the amendments as presented.
The panel also took the following action during the Jan. 12 meeting:
- Rezoned 1910 Bridges St. from R5 (residential) to CN (commercial neighborhood) district. This was a second reading for the request.
- Appointed members to the parks and recreation advisory board.
- Approved the sketch development plan for north Morehead extension, a subdivision to be located at the termini of Hamilton and Harrell drives.
- Approved reinstating three full-time and three part-time staff positions that were cut due to the pandemic.
The city council also adopted the consent agenda for the Jan. 12 meeting, which included the following items:
- Approved minutes of the Dec. 1 council workshop and Dec. 8 regular council meeting,
- Accepted the finance director and tax collector reports.
- Accepted notice of ad valorem tax overpayments in the amount of $3,424.02 for the month of December.
- Approved requests for refunds of ad valorem tax overpayments in the amount of $811.41 for December.
- Adopted budget ordinance amendment 2021-01.
- Adopted 2021 budget meeting schedule.
- Adopted resolution 2021-R-04 authorizing local government execution of public beach and estuarine access grant contract.
- Approved police and fire-EMS emergency paid sick leave adjustment.
- Adopted ordinance 2021-O-04 amending the code of ordinances to modify the composition of the parks and recreation advisory board.
- Approved proposed parks and recreation advisory board bylaws.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
