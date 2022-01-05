NEWPORT — Two people with critical injuries were airlifted to Vidant Health following a head-on collision Tuesday night at the intersection of Highway 70 and East Chatham Street.
According to Newport Fire and EMS Deputy Chief James Ainsworth, the driver of an SUV was pulling out of East Chatham Street to head east on Highway 70 around 9:23 p.m. when they were hit by a four-door sedan heading west on Highway 70, resulting in a head-on collision.
A third vehicle traveling west on Highway 70 then collided with the initial crash. A fourth vehicle traveling west on Highway 70 was also hit by debris from the accident, resulting in minor damage to the vehicle, but no additional injuries, according to Deputy Chief Ainsworth.
He said two people with critical injuries were transported to Carteret Health Care, then flown by EastCare helicopters to Vidant Health in Greenville. He did not know the current condition of the victims.
A third person was treated and released at the scene.
As well as Newport Fire and EMS, those assisting at the scene were the Newport Police Department, Morehead City Fire and EMS and Broad and Gales Creek Fire and EMS.
