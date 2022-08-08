ATLANTIC - The deaths of two brothers from Atlantic are currently under investigation, according to the Carteret County Sheriff's Office.
Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and William David Fulcher, 57, were both found deceased in their shared home Wednesday, August 3, at 120 Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic.
An official cause of death was not provided.
Both men are scheduled for an autopsy in Greenville and an investigation is being conducted, according to a press release.
The brothers were being seen for preexisting medical conditions and were discovered when a home health care aide was unable to contact them and requested a welfare check.
Anyone with information is call Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636 or the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400.
