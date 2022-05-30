Cape Lookout National Seashore is hosting a series of tours to be led by Resource Manager Dr. Sue Stuska, providing participants a better understanding of the Shackleford horses.
The first tour scheduled for Saturday, June 11, will begin at the Harkers Island visitor center at 7:45 A.M. with participants taking a ferry to Shackleford Banks and returning shortly after noon. A second tour is being planned for July 23.
Dr. Stuska’s intimate knowledge of the horses will provide participants a detailed explanation of the relationships, behavior, and survival of these wild animals as they watch from a distance. She will also show how to determine an appropriate position and distance for observation that will not affect the horses’ natural behavior.
“This is an excellent opportunity for visitors to witness and begin to understand the wild horses,” said Superintendent Jeff West. “The Shackleford horses are truly a unique aspect of what makes Cape Lookout National Seashore a special place.”
Participants will ride the ferry from Harkers Island and arrive on the sound-side shore of East Shackleford Banks, where they will walk a moderate-level trek off them beaten path to find horses and settle down to watch them.
Participants are cautioned to come prepared for a day in the sun, climbing dunes, walking through brush, slogging through ankle-deep mud and wading through deeper salt water. Shoes that protect your feet and that will stay on in muddy conditions are required.
The Park Service also strongly recommends that participants bring water, lunch/snacks, bug repellent, sunscreen, sun hat, binoculars. If photos a planned it is suggested that the cameras be fitted with a telephoto lens along with a daypack or shoulder bag.
Space on the tours is limited and reservations are required.
The program is free but the ferry is $20 for adults & $13 for children (11 and under).
For reservations and to ask questions, call the park at 252-728-2250, ext. 0.
For more information, including meeting places, times, and ferry costs, see
