Family Promise, celebrating 10 years in operation, provides hope to homeless families this holiday season

MOREHEAD CITY — Last year, Christmas looked bleak for single father Keith Heuser and his 8-year-old daughter Cassy.
They faced an uncertain future with no permanent housing, but thanks to Family Promise of Carteret County, the two will have a bright holiday season filled with gifts, family and hope.
“It saved my and my daughter’s life,” Mr. Heuser said Tuesday as he and his daughter sat near a Christmas tree in the Family Promise day center. “I’ve been able to maintain employment and have a safe place for us to live.”
Mr. Heuser and Cassy are among 326 families Family Promise has helped to find affordable housing and jobs since opening its doors in Carteret County 10 years ago. In addition, the nonprofit Christian ministry has helped more than 2,000 people through its outreach programs.
“The mission of Family Promise is to help low-income and homeless families in our community achieve sustainable independence with local programs, support and resources,” Family Promise executive director Sandy Hewitt said Tuesday.
The program has seen a lot of changes in its 10-year history, especially following Hurricane Florence in 2018, then the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Originally, Family Promise housed families at night at county churches on a one-week rotating basis, with services such as laundry, showers, job searches, counseling and more provided at the day center and office, which is at 1500 Arendell St. When Hurricane Florence damaged multiple host churches in September 2018, Ms. Hewitt began providing shelter to families at the day center, which is a former house and office building.
While Ms. Hewitt and the Family Promise board were planning to return to the original model of housing families on a rotational basis at county churches once they were repaired, the pandemic forced a change in plans. Many churches switched to virtual services during the pandemic and closed down their facilities.
That became the catalyst for a decision by Ms. Hewitt and the board to pursue the purchase of the day center and a portion of the property to house families. The owner of the property did not want to sell, but agreed to provide Family Promise a five-year lease agreement.
Since making that decision, the United Methodist Men from Ann Street United Methodist Church built bunk beds for the day center to accommodate 10 people at one time. The completion of the project last year couldn’t have come at a better time because the ministry ended up housing a family of 10 toward the end of last year. Thanks to Family Promise, that family has now been able to purchase a home in Beulaville.
This year, renovations began at Family Promise to add more space to provide three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dedicated office space.
While all this is happening, Ms. Hewitt and volunteers have continued assisting families, including Mr. Heuser and his daughter. Raised in Carteret County, the single father moved to Tennessee, where he said past mistakes led to many struggles for him and his daughter.
He first came to Family Promise in 2019, then attempted to move back to Tennessee, which he said did not work out. During that time he read a book, “Jesus Calling,” which Ms. Hewitt had given to him. The book and a deeper faith led him to call Ms. Hewitt in June of this year.
“I told her we wanted to come home,” he said.
At the same time, Ms. Hewitt said she and her board had been discussing the need for a full-time house supervisor to live at the day center. One week after calling Ms. Hewitt, Mr. Heuser and his daughter moved into the center, and are staying there full time to help families and assist with operations.
In addition, Mr. Heuser has found part-time employment as a custodian at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. Plus, he has reconnected with family members in the county and is looking forward to spending more time with them.
Mr. Heuser said he’s grateful to Ms. Hewitt and those who have helped make this Christmas special for him and his daughter.
“All of my life I have wanted to help people and now I have a chance to do that,” he said.
Ms. Hewitt said she continues to stay in touch with the many people she has assisted over the years. One single mother of two, Ashley Smith, who stayed at Family Promise for a year in 2018, dropped by for a visit with Ms. Hewitt on Tuesday. She agreed that if it wasn’t for the help of Family Promise, she isn’t certain where she and her children would be.
“I got my GED and started classes at the college (Carteret Community College) and now have my own place,” Ms. Smith said. “I am still in school and working part time as a home health care assistant. They helped my life completely.”
Ms. Hewitt said she’s grateful to the community and churches for their support over the last 10 years and is looking forward to doing even more to assist families in 2022.
“I’m looking to do bigger and better things in 2022,” she said. “I’d like to build more partnerships in the community. We refer a lot of clients to other agencies depending on their needs.”
Those wanting more information about Family Promise of Carteret County can call 252-222-0019 or go to familypromisecarteret.org.
Those wanting to make tax-deductible donations can do so on the website or by mailing checks to Family Promise, 1500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
