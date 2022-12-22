ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach town councilmen Monday night approved a plan that will eventually result in new cameras being placed in a variety of public locations to monitor traffic and other activities.
The panel approved the plan as part of the consent agenda – a list of items that can be approved with one vote – during its monthly meeting in the town hall off West Fort Macon Road.
Mayor Trace Cooper said the project has been in the works for some time.
“It’s finally come together,” the mayor said during the meeting. “I think it will be really good and will come in handy” in being able to monitor traffic and illegal activities.
There was no other discussion before the vote on the consent agenda.
Thursday, Mayor Cooper said the system will cost about $250,000, with about $50,000 of that to go for replacement of some old cameras at the town park on the old Food Lion property on the south side of Fort Macon Road.
He said the main goal is to get good views of the roads running in and through town, Fort Macon Road and the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
“We had a murder earlier this year, and we really didn’t have good images of the roads,” he said. “We also had a string of break-ins in the Club Colony area. The focus of this is, when things like this happen, we want to have an idea what direction (suspect) vehicles are going.”
The murder, which took place on Aug. 29 on West Atlantic Boulevard, remains unsolved.
Another reason for the upgrade is to get better views of the beach, where town police sometimes need to search for lost children during tourism season.
Mayor Cooper said the town is aware of privacy concerns, and the camera views will not show businesses or homes.
According to the plan from N.C. Sound of Pikesville, cameras will be installed at high-traffic vehicular and pedestrian locations.
Cameras will allow town staff to view the “Four Corners” location – the intersection of Highway 58 (Fort Macon Road) and the causeway – and there will also be views of the high-rise bridge to the mainland and the water around it.
There will be views of the beach access parking lots and the beach at the circle, as well as the boardwalk and restrooms there.
The cameras will be high resolution, and N.C. Sound will mount the central hub for the wireless network on the roof of the public safety building. The cameras will function in low-light conditions. The system will store images for 30 days and have the capacity to add more cameras.
Complete system training will be provided to the town staff.
The town hopes to use Duke Energy poles for some of the camera locations, and N.C. Sound said in its proposal it will submit to Duke applications to install equipment on seven poles that belong them. This project is contingent on their approval, the company said in its proposal.
In addition, the company says it will install three utility poles for a portion of the project. N.C. Sound will provide the poles, installation and a single power circuit to each pole. This power will be connected to the existing outdoor power panels that belong to the town.
General installation hours once the project begins will be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the company says it will always maintain clean work sites.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
