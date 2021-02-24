Core Creek UMC
Core Creek United Methodist Church will have a “take-out” chicken and pastry dinner from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The dinner will include homemade chicken and pastry, sweet potatoes, choice of collards or green beans, homemade bread and dessert for $8 per plate. Only drive-thru will be available.
Core Creek UMC is located off Highway 101 by the Core Creek bridge. Proceeds from the dinner will support 2021 mission projects of the church’s women’s group Women in God’s Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.