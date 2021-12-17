Carteret County confirms 98th COVID death Friday as cases, hospitalizations rise

CARTERET COUNTY — The County Health Department announced another COVID-19 death Friday, making it the fourth death reported in about a week and the 98th in Carteret County overall.
In a news release, officials said the latest death was a resident in their 70s with underlying health conditions who died from complications associated with COVID-19. The health department does not release vaccination status or any other information about the deceased.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
The county reported two COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and an additional death last Friday, as well. The 98 total dead is since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
In the same time period since March 2020, health officials have confirmed 9,000 total positive cases of COVID-19, including 40 new cases since Wednesday. Active cases stand at 96 as of Friday afternoon, up from 72 active cases reported Wednesday.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City are also on the rise again. The census Friday afternoon was eight, up from a count of five Wednesday, with seven of the patients currently hospitalized reportedly not fully vaccinated.
Carteret County Schools reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools the week of Dec. 10-17, up from seven the previous week. Of the cases, 12 were students and four were employees.
Cases were reported at Atlantic Elementary, Beaufort Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary, Broad Creek Middle, Croatan High, Morehead City Primary and White Oak Elementary schools. MCPS had the highest count with five confirmed cases.
Carteret Community College reported one confirmed COVID-19 case for the week of Dec. 13. The last known case on campus was Dec. 15.
