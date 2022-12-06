BEAUFORT — Reelected Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck III took the oath of office in the county courthouse Monday morning, along with other elected county department heads.
Sheriff Buck is entering his fifth four-year term.
The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by N.C. House of Representative-elect Celeste Carins of Emerald Isle. She was elected to replace longtime Rep. Pat McElraft, also of Emerald Isle.
After the pledge, there was a prayer, delivered by Pastor Terry McInnis of Woodville Baptist Church. Immediately following prayer, the Honorable John E. Nobles Jr., retired senior resident superior court judge, swore in Buck as sheriff.
Buck then requested Nobles to swear in all current sheriff’s office sworn personnel.
In addition, Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty and Carteret County Clerk of Superior Court Ken Raper, both reelected in November along with the sheriff, took their oaths for their respective offices.
