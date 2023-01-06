CARTERET COUNTY — A dog that survived a house fire that occurred Dec. 29 in New Bern continues to be cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts, an animal welfare and adoption group in Carteret County.
Sport, which sustained serious burns during the fire that killed two people in New Bern, is being treated by Austin Veterinary Animal Hospital in Beaufort, along with advice from other veterinary organizations assisting in the effort.
According to Misplaced Mutts’ Facebook page, “While Sport continues to become more comfortable in his surroundings, the full damage to his eyes is becoming more clear. As the swelling came down. he developed melting corneal ulcers,” the post placed Jan. 6 states.
The group goes on to say they have been advised by Animal Eye Care in Wilmington on treatment, and the foster mom is “doing everything she can.”
The post further asks people to pray for Sport “as we try multiple round-the-clock medications to save his eye(s).”
The group added that despite the challenges, Sport continues to improve.
“Some eye pain isn’t slowing him down, he’s now giving kisses and demanding affection these days,” the Facebook post states.
According to Colleen Roberts, public information officer for New Bern, those who died in the house fire were Timothy Gibbons and Elizabeth Perry. Officials determined the cause of the fire was unintentional from an outdoor heating source placed close to the house. There were no working smoke detectors inside the home, according to officials.
For more information on ways to help Misplaced Mutts care for Sport, visit the group’s Facebook page or website.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.