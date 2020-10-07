Council to meet Thursday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road. The meeting will also be held via Zoom.
The meeting is open to the public. Those who wish to attend online may find instructions at atlanticbeach-nc.com.
ACS plans luminaria
The American Cancer Society will present a drive-thru luminaria ceremony for Carteret and Craven counties from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday in the rear parking lot of the Craven Community College Havelock campus at 305 Cunningham Blvd. in Havelock.
ACS is inviting Relay for Life supporters to purchase a luminaria, at relayforlife.org/CCNC, in honor or memory of a loved one.
Relay for Life organizers say the ACS is in special need of funds because the organization’s projected revenue for the year has declined by a third due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Because of the budget shortfall, we are at risk of cutting cancer research funding by 50% this year — this would represent our lowest investment in this century,” organizers said in a press release.
Newport council meeting set
The Newport Town Council is scheduled to meet for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard.
Those who wish to attend online may do so by requesting an invitation from Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk. Requests may be sent to Ms. Fulk by email at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
