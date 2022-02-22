Carteret County Schools one of 10 state districts to receive award for work with military students, families

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County public school system is among 10 districts in the state to receive the State Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award, which recognizes districts that provide exceptional support to military students and families.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction announced the awards for 2021-22 with a news release Monday morning. The DPI first launched the initiative in 2019-20 because of the large military presence in the state.
Additionally, the DPI announced that for 2021-22, 299 schools, including all schools in Carteret County, will receive Purple Star recognition for their efforts in assisting military students and families. These schools hail from 15 districts across North Carolina and represent an increase from the 13 districts in which schools earned this recognition in the prior school year.
The 10 districts honored with the State Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award were recognized because all schools in their districts qualify for Purple Star designation. The 10 districts include Department of Defense Education Agency Camp Lejeune Schools, Carteret County Schools, Craven County Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Harnett County Schools, Hoke County Schools, Moore County Schools, Pender County Schools, Wayne County Public Schools and Whiteville City Schools.
The schools that have earned this recognition will be honored at a ceremony in the spring.
“As a mother of three public school students and a military spouse, I am all too familiar with the challenges military families face in education,” State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said. “It’s absolutely incredible to see almost 300 North Carolina Public Schools earn the Purple Star designation and a testament to our state’s commitment to serving every student and family. These schools are going above and beyond to meet the needs of military students and families, and I know firsthand how much it means to them.”
The DPI started the initiative as a way to honor the schools that demonstrate military-friendly practices and show commitment to military students and families. Schools across the state applied for the special designation, and those deemed as Purple Star Schools completed several required activities, plus an optional activity, aimed at ensuring strong support for students of military families.
Schools earning the Purple Star Award were required to have a staff member as a designated point of contact for military students and families, a designated central administration staff member supporting the point of contact in the school and also the provision of annual professional development addressing special considerations for military students and families.
Purple Star schools also provide a dedicated page on their websites for military family resources or links to the district’s webpage with military family resources, as well as a transition program to support inbound and outbound military students and families, along with a checklist for their use.
For the optional activities, awarded schools selected from one of five activities with many of the schools opting for more than one. These include a school-hosted annual military recognition event such as Month of the Military Child, Month of the Military Family, Purple-Up! For Military Kids!, Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.
