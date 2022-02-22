Carteret County Schools one of 10 state districts to receive award for work with military students, families

Croatan High School student Tayla Statham, left, shares last April about a Student 2 Student program she and military student Ryan Michalowicz, right, started at her school to help military students transition into a new school and community. It was among ways school officials celebrated April as Month of the Military Child last year. The district’s efforts to assist military students has earned it the State Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award. (Cheryl Burke photo)