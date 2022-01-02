Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach officials resolve to pursue outstanding improvement plans in 2022

BOGUE BANKS — With the new year approaching, town officials in two Bogue Banks municipalities are resolved to pursue long-standing improvement plans and projects in 2022.
Pine Knoll Shores officials have made broad-scale planning a goal they’re resolved to pursue in the new year. Town manager Brian Kramer said in a Dec. 21 email to the News-Times officials will complete an update to the town’s strategic plan in 2022. The new plan is scheduled for presentation to the Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners at a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19.
“The new plan’s strategic areas focus on resilience, infrastructure, fiscal planning, public safety and disaster planning, natural resources management (water quality, beach preservation and environmental protection), managing growth and sense of community,” he said. “We’ll develop action plans for these strategic areas that will help us deliver continuing improvements across all areas.”
Additionally, town officials are resolved to decide in 2022 whether or not to pursue sidewalk construction. Town officials have been considering a project to extend the sidewalk along Highway 58 from the intersection of Pine Knoll Boulevard east to the town limits.
Officials are also resolved to press on with several ongoing infrastructure projects. Mr. Kramer said these projects include installing new roofs on several town buildings, repaving Beachwood Drive, stormwater system renovations and extensions, water main replacements and building a new equipment barn for the public services department.
“The timing of several of these projects is still up in the air,” Mr. Kramer said, “and dependent upon receipt of both federal and grant funding, materials and equipment deliveries and contractor schedules, but we’re learning to cope and work around these obstacles as best we can.”
Pine Knoll Shores officials aren’t the only ones in Carteret County who’ve resolved to pursue pedestrian infrastructure plans in 2022. Indian Beach town manager Tim White said in a Dec. 14 News-Times interview town officials are resolved to pursue such plans of their own, which will likely entail investigating funding sources.
“The original sidewalk plan was made in 2015,” Mr. White said. “It was submitted to the N.C. Department of Transportation for funding in 2016; we re-submitted it last year. NCDOT (N.C. Department of Transportation) has cut off all new projects, they’ve run out of funding for new projects and are trying to focus on what they already have (funded).”
Much like Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach officials are resolved to pursue bike and pedestrian path projects along Highway 58. Mr. White said regardless of where they get the money, projects will still require NCDOT approval since the state department has jurisdiction along the highway.
Finances will also factor heavily into Indian Beach officials’ 2022 goals. Mr. White said they’re resolved to continue building up the unreserved fund balance – funds which aren’t already earmarked for any specific use – which in 2017 was just over $200,000 due to various projects being paid for out-of-pocket rather than via grants or loans.
“We’ve added to the fund balance the last three years,” Mr. White said. “Currently we’re at about $700,000.”
Mr. White went on to say, in his opinion, as both manager and town finance officer, the town’s unreserved fund balance should be between $1.2-1.3 million.
“That (unreserved) fund balance is critical to us as a beach community,” he said.
Town officials may use unreserved fund balances to pay for unexpected expenses, such as emergency repairs from hurricanes or other natural disasters. Mr. White said while the Federal Emergency Management Agency provides reimbursement for such expenses “you have to wait for that.”
With the Interstate 42 project on its way, Mr. White said town officials are also anticipating increased tourist traffic on Bogue Banks. While town officials seem resolved to be prepared, with plans to consider adding some part-time staff members, such as a building inspector, Mr. White said their primary concern is providing places to live for all the potential incoming residents to Carteret County.
“We’ve got a housing shortage in Carteret County,” Mr. White said. “Any new housing will be beneficial.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
