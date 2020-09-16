Worship and Prayer
A group of churches will join Friday through Monday, Sept. 28 for “The Return — 10 Days of Worship and Prayer” at All Saints Anglican Church, 292 McCabe Road, Newport.
All meetings will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with the exception of Saturday, Sept. 26, when there will be a simulcast shown from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from The Return national prayer gathering in Washington, D.C. The simulcasts will be shown at All Saints Anglican Church and at South Banks Church on Highway 70 near Morehead City.
There will be various speakers and worship teams for each meeting. For more information, visit thereturn.org.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will host homecoming Sunday. All former members of Parkview are specially invited.
The activities will begin with Bible study at 9:30 a.m. There are classes for all ages, including children, youth, women, men and couples. The worship service will begin at 10:45 a.m., with former pastor Steve Harris preaching. Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall following the worship service. It will be catered by Smithfield's Chicken and Barbecue.
Masks are encouraged, hand sanitizer is at all entrances, temperatures are checked at the door and the facility is sanitized before the building is occupied. The food will be handled by servers, rather than potluck style.
LifePoint Church
LifePoint Church of Morehead City will host a yard sale fundraiser for the church’s worship teams to purchase needed equipment. The yard sale will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the church, which meets at 5058 Highway 70 in Morehead City in a building behind the Waffle House.
The church is offering in-person services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday and a livestream on Facebook and YouTube. The church has begun offering small group gatherings, as well.
Core Creek UMC
Core Creek United Methodist Church will continue its drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday through September.
The church will also continue its drive-in prayer daily from 5 to 6 p.m. Drive up to the church and a member of the church’s prayer team will pray with individuals while they remain in their car. For more information, call the church at 252-342-5562.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.