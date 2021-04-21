Joyce Fulford, first woman to lead Beaufort as mayor, dies aged 90

BEAUFORT — The first woman to serve as mayor of Beaufort, Joyce Perkinson Fulford, died Monday at her home. She was 90.
Ms. Fulford served in the town’s top elected role from 1980 to 1986, according to the town’s available records and Charles Pitts Jr.’s “The Town Fathers.” Her service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Ann Street United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest following the funeral at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
The former mayor, who was born in Marshallberg, leaves behind two children, Terry Fulford and Kay Chadwick, two daughters-in-law, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, according to her obituary.
“Residents and business leaders of Beaufort are saddened to learn of the passing of former Beaufort Mayor Joyce Fulford,” serving Mayor Rett Newton said in a Tuesday statement. “When my family arrived in Beaufort in the mid-1960s, we quickly became aware of her many kindnesses. We saw her as an officer of First Citizens Bank. She was a life-long member of Ann Street United Methodist Church, and we knew of her loving care of neighbors and friends.
“We send our condolences to Joyce’s family, and will long remember this wonderful lady who served this town so well,” he concluded.
The town is set to honor Ms. Fulford during the Beaufort Board of Commissioners’ Monday meeting.
In addition to her elected role, Ms. Fulford served Beaufort as a volunteer, as well. Her work with the Beaufort Historical Association helped to enshrine some of the waterfront town’s history and charm, BHA Executive Director Patricia Suggs told the News-Times.
“Joyce was extremely involved in the early days of the Beaufort Historical Association before and during her time as Mayor of Beaufort,” Ms. Suggs said. “It was a time of real community pride where the citizens had the foresight to do a major cleanup of the Old Burying Ground, start the process of making historic plaques for the homes around town that were over 100 years old, and add buildings to the very new Beaufort Historic Site.
“We take all these things for granted today, but were it not for the exceptional leaders like Joyce Fulford, much of what makes Beaufort special now wouldn’t have occurred,” she continued.
According to her obituary, she was also deeply involved with Ann Street United Methodist Church, particularly its Wesleyan Circle.
Ms. Fulford was preceded in death by her husband, William Vance Fulford Sr., a son, William Vance Fulford Jr., a grandson and her parents.
Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City handled Ms. Fulford’s arrangements.
