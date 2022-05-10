BEAUFORT — With Fiscal Year 2022-2023 set to begin Friday, July 1, town officials are working on a draft budget that, in its current form, would maintain the existing property tax rate and water and sewer rates.
The Town Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting Monday, May 9 in the Beaufort Train Depot on Broad Street and online via Facebook. During the meeting, Town Manager Todd Clark presented the council with the first draft of the proposed 2022-2023 town budget. While no action was taken on the draft budget at the meeting, Mr. Clark said several public budget workshops are scheduled, one at 4 p.m. Monday, May 16 in the town hall conference room, another at 4 p.m. Monday, May 23 in the train depot and, if necessary, a third at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 6 in the train depot.
Mr. Clark went on to say a public hearing on the draft budget is scheduled for the regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13. After the hearing, the board may take action on the budget.
The proposed budget, if approved, will support the commissioners’ strategic goals set at their annual planning retreat March 10-11.
“The proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget is a financial plan that will enable the town (officials) to continue providing a high level of service to our citizens,” Mr. Clark said. “As one of the top-ranked small towns in North Carolina, Beaufort’s become a destination for tourists and folks who desire to make Beaufort their home.”
In order to serve these existing and incoming residents and visitors, town staff has proposed a balanced budget of $16,280,959. Mr. Clark said this represents a decrease of $510,083 from the $16,791,042 total amended budget for the current fiscal year.
The total proposed budget includes an $11,668,334 general fund. This is $331,140 less than the current amended $11,999,474 general fund.
Mr. Clark said the proposed general fund is both balanced and maintains the existing ad valorem property tax rate of 46 cents per $100 of property value.
“The operational expenditures in the general fund remain virtually unchanged,” he said. “However, our personnel expenditures have increased by $910,175.” This increase is due to a number of factors, including the implementation of a pay plan and hiring additional firefighters for the Beaufort Fire Department.
The town’s water and sewer utilities, meanwhile, are funded through a separate fund. Mr. Clark said the proposed budget includes a $4,612,625 water/wastewater fund, which maintains the town’s existing water and sewer service rates.
The proposed fund is $211,443 less than the current amended fund of $4,824,068. Mr. Clark said some of expenses were reduced by transferring the expenditures of call centers to the general fund, as well as reducing the water/wastewater fund’s capital reserve.
The Board of Commissioners seemed pleased with the proposed draft budget. Commissioner Melvin Cooper said they’re “working very hard to reduce the water and sewer rates sometime in the future.”
The full proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget is available online at the website www.beaufortnc.org/finance/page/budgets. Copies are also available by request by contacting Beaufort Town Clerk Elizabeth Lewis at (252) 528-8765 or by email at e.lewis@beaufortnc.org.
