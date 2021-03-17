Newport Town Council appoints Rhonda Shinn to vacant seat

NEWPORT — Town officials and residents welcomed a new council member last week, Rhonda Shinn, who will take the seat vacated by her husband, County Commissioner Chuck Shinn.
The Newport Town Council met for its regular meeting Thursday in the town hall boardroom and via Zoom. During the meeting, the council unanimously appointed Ms. Shinn to complete her husband’s term on the board. Mr. Shinn was recently appointed to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners, to replace Commissioner Bill Smith, who is Ms. Shinn’s father.
After the council appointed Ms. Shinn, she was sworn in, with Mr. Shinn, Mr. Smith and her mother, Dot, in attendance. She then took her seat on the council, putting her name plate in place, the same one she used during her time on the town planning board.
The council welcomed Ms. Shinn. Councilman Mark Eadie said he was glad to have her, especially with budget season coming.
“It’s an exciting time, especially this year with federal funding and the county commissioners considering a change to sales and use tax,” he said.
Mr. Eadie was referring to a request the council made to county commissioners to change the method of sales and use tax revenue to distribution method from ad valorem to per capita.
While commissioners voted 4-3 at their March 3 planning retreat to not change the means of distribution, the county board revisited that decision Monday during its regular meeting and voted 6-1 to form a committee to look into hybrid methods. Mr. Shinn and Mayor Dennis Barber were tapped to be part of the committee, which will return to the board with a recommendation at a later date.
Mayor Barber also welcomed Ms. Shinn to the council, as well.
“We’re glad to have you with us,” he said, “we think you’ll be a good voice for the town.”
Ms. Shinn said after Thursday’s meeting she’s “very excited” to be appointed.
“I’ve always said you should step up if you love something and make it a better place,” she said.
When asked what her plans are, Ms. Shinn said she wants to be a part of Newport’s roadmap growth.
“I want it to be residential-friendly and business-friendly,” she said.
Mr. Shinn said he thinks his wife will be “a great asset to the council,” having been familiar with the town’s plans and issues during his tenure.
“She’s level-headed and not afraid to speak her mind,” Mr. Shinn said.
Mr. Smith said he thinks Ms. Shinn will do a great job on the council, as well, and Mr. Shinn, his son-in-law, will do a great job on the county board.
“They’ve been with me during my 10 years (in local government),” he said. “I hope some of it’s rubbed off on them, but they’re both their own person and that’s what’s important.”
Prior to stepping down from the council, Mr. Shinn was mayor pro tem. After appointing Ms. Shinn to the council, the council voted by ballot to appoint a new mayor pro tem. Councilman Bob Benedict was appointed 3-2, with two votes for Councilman David Heath.
In other news at Thursday’s meeting, the council unanimously approved the purchase of 0.344 acres at 101 South Park Lane. This lot is adjacent to the Newport fire station on Howard Boulevard. The lot is being purchased for $50,000.
The following also occurred at Thursday’s meeting:
- The council unanimously approved the purchase of a new sludge mixer for the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The cost for the mixer is $17,664.99
- The council briefly discussed the possibility of creating an emergency services tax; however, Mayor Barber advised the council wait.
- The council unanimously adopted the meeting’s consent agenda, which included minutes from the council meetings Feb. 11 and Feb. 17, as well as approval of the town’s official zoning map.
Reporter Elise Clouser contributed to this report.
Reporter Elise Clouser contributed to this report.
