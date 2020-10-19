Search warrant leads to arrests in Thursday drug bust

BEAFORT — Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department executed a search warrant at a Newport residence Thursday that led to the seizure of methamphetamine and heroin and resulted in three arrests.
In a news release Monday, the CCSO said during the search of 297 Community Road, Newport, detectives seized 630 grams of meth, 214 grams of heroin, 10 grams of marijuana, around $20,000 in cash and one handgun.
Marvin Elroy Powers Jr., 35, and Gary Lavelle Henderson Jr., 30, both of Newport, were arrested and charged with numerous drug offenses. Cameron Nicole Smith, 33, was also arrested for possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine and was released on a $10,000 bond.
Mr. Powers was charged with nine counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, eight counts of trafficking opium or heroin and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Carteret County jail in Beaufort and placed under a $1 million secured bond.
Mr. Henderson was charged with one count each of trafficking opium or heroin and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. He was also taken to the Carteret County jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.
The CCSO asks anyone with information concerning the suspected sale and/or use of illegal drugs to contact local law enforcement agency or the sheriff’s office. Information can be left anonymously.
