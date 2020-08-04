Few power outages reported Tuesday evening

CARTERET COUNTY — Nearly all of those in Carteret County who lost power during Tropical Storm Isaias had it restored by about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
More than 10,000 customers lost electricity when the storm passed by the area late Monday night into Tuesday, bringing high winds and heavy rain.
According to online outage maps, Duke Energy had restored power to all Carteret County customers by Tuesday evening, and around 130 Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members were still without power.
Statewide, more than 300,000 people lost power as a result of Isaias Monday night and Tuesday morning, and millions more along the eastern seaboard lost it as the storm continued making its way north Tuesday.
