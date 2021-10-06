PKS police holds food drive
The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department is collecting nonperishable food items for Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City through Sunday, Oct. 31. Items can be dropped off in the police department lobby.
Those living within town limits can also call the police department if they need someone to pick up their donations. To have someone pick up items, call 252-247-2474 or email rthompson@townofpks.com.
Partnership board to meet
The Carteret Partnership for Children Board of Directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the second floor meeting rooms of the Crystal Coast Civic Center at 3505 Arendell St. in Morehead City. The meeting is open to the public.
