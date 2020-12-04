Health officials urge continued caution as county sees jump in COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 21 more confirmed COVID-19 cases to its total Friday as health officials urge residents to continue taking measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The additional cases bring Carteret County’s overall total to 2,050 COVID-19 cases confirmed since March, of which 284 are considered active and 1,745 are recovered, as of Friday. The death toll stands at 21.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City jumped to 10 Friday, up from five reported Thursday.
The Carteret County public school system also reported an additional case Friday, bringing the total number of cases connected to schools to 66. The newest case was reported at Newport Elementary School.
In a Friday afternoon release from the County Health Department, officials pointed out Thursday saw one of the highest daily increases in cases since the pandemic began, with 63 cases confirmed in a single day. Officials said the county continues to see a significant increase in community spread.
“Yesterday, Carteret County reported 63 new cases of COVID-19. This is one of the highest daily case counts we’ve reported,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “Social gatherings continue to play a large role in the increase of cases. This month, as we are gathering with family and friends, let’s do our part to keep each other safe. We know everyone is frustrated and experiencing ‘COVID fatigue,’ but now is the time for us to buckle down and slow the spread of this virus.”
The release further states persons at higher risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19, including adults over the age of 65 and persons of any age with certain preexisting health conditions, should take extra precautions to reduce their exposure risk. The county said those individuals should limit interactions with others as much as possible and choose lower risk activities, such as virtual-only events and gatherings.
The county also emphasized all residents can continue to take preventative measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including:
- Wearing a face covering when around others outside of your household.
- Waiting 6 feet apart from others when in public.
- Washing your hands frequently or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces often.
- Staying home when you are sick.
- Avoiding large gatherings.
- Keeping gatherings small and outdoors as much as possible.
The health department further states testing is recommended for people who have COVID-19-like symptoms, people who are close contacts of confirmed cases, people who are at higher risk of exposure and/or severe illness and people who have attended any large gatherings.
Anyone who needs a test should call their health care provider or the health department for more information on where to get tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.