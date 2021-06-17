County moves vaccination clinics for teens to Fridays at health department, cancels mass events

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County health officials are concerned about the low turnout of 12- to 17-year-olds at COVID-19 vaccination clinics originally scheduled for Thursdays in June at the former Kmart building in Morehead City.
County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said due to low turnout, the County Health Department plans to move those clinics to Fridays at its site on Bridges Street. The move is effective immediately.
“We already do vaccination clinics on Fridays for the general public at the health department, and because the turnout has been so low, we are looking at adjusting the schedule and having both groups at the clinics on Fridays,” Ms. Holman said during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting Monday in the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City.
County Health Director Nina Oliver agreed.
“The interest rate in 12- to 17-year-olds is extremely low,” she said, pointing out that as of Monday 103 county teens had received COVID-19 vaccinations.
Ms. Oliver added that she has reached out to the county public school system to help them get the word out to parents about the vaccinations.
“They have an all-call phone system and they said those calls should be going out soon,” she said.
In a follow-up email from Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, he confirmed his staff is sharing vaccination information with students’ families.
“The safety of our students and faculty is our top priority. We are sharing information from the Carteret County Health Department on the vaccine availability for our older students,” he said, in part. “During these challenging times, we want to ensure our students and parents receive this important information about the vaccine from our local health officials. Having the vaccine readily available for our teachers and staff last spring helped open our schools.”
During the meeting, board member Ed Myers expressed concern about the low number of teens receiving vaccinations, saying while they may not get as sick as adults, they can transmit it to older individuals.
“The virus seems to hit the older population and hits the weakest point in each person,” he said.
Ms. Oliver said one of the biggest battles her staff and health officials across the nation are facing is educating the public.
“Some people just don’t believe it’s real or that they will contract it, or they think the whole thing is a lie,” she said. “That’s what we’re facing, and it’s our job to educate the public that the vaccinations are safe.”
As of Monday, Ms. Oliver said 29,834 county adults have been fully vaccinated, representing 43% of the county population. In addition, 31,816 have received at least one dose, representing 46% of the county’s population.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Carteret County is tracking just ahead of the state in percentage fully vaccinated, with the statewide total at 41%. Meanwhile, 44% of the state’s population has received at least one dose.
According to the health department, as of Wednesday there were 19 active COVID-19 cases in the Carteret County, up from 15 Monday. Two individuals are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care, down from three Monday. There have been 5,218 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 5,142 recovered. Fifty-seven county residents have died.
As for other challenges the health department is facing, Ms. Oliver said she is seeing an increase in delayed reporting by COVID-19 testing providers.
“Although we have seen this throughout the entire pandemic, we attribute this to an influx of providers who offer rapid testing. This can cause discrepancies when we report our numbers to the public,” she said. “Often times, the active cases are much smaller than new reported cases. This is due to the cases who have met the 10-day isolation period prior to them being reported.”
In an effort to increase the number of people receiving vaccinations, Ms. Oliver said her department is partnering with other agencies. For example, she the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores offered a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday. Those getting vaccinated received free admission to the aquarium.
The department is also planning to offer a vaccination clinic Wednesday, June 23 at the Bridge Downeast on Harkers Island.
Board member Dr. Gregory Reichert praised officials for coming up with incentives to get people vaccinated.
“That’s what I’m talking about, doing things like offering free admission to the aquarium for getting vaccinated,” he said. “We need to do more of that.”
Individuals age 12 and older can make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination by calling 252-728-8550, option 2, or by going online to myspotnc.gov and selecting Carteret County Health Department.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.