Salvation Army to accept angel tree applications

MOREHEAD CITY — The Salvation Army of Carteret County will begin soon taking applications for its Christmas Angel Tree program, which provides toys to children in need during the Christmas season.
Applications for the Marshallberg area will be taken from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1163 Marshallberg Road. The Marshallberg Angel Tree distribution will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 in the parking lot of Trinity UMC.
Applications for the Atlantic area will be taken from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, 926 Seashore Drive. The Atlantic Angel Tree distribution will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
Applications for the Morehead City Angel Tree, which will serve all other areas of the county, will be by appointment only by calling 252-726-7147 between Monday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 23. The Morehead City Angel Tree distribution will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Golden Corral building at 4060 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
Those interested in volunteering to help with the toy distribution or those wanting to donate new toys, can do so beginning Monday, Nov. 16 at the Golden Corral building. The center will be open to accept donations and volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those coming to the centers are asked to wear masks, and sanitizing and social distancing measures will be in place.
For more information, contact Salvation Army Capt. Jamie Goldfarb at 252-269-3041.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
